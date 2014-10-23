By Richard Weizel
| WEST HAVEN, Conn.
WEST HAVEN, Conn. Oct 23 Connecticut placed six
West Africans who recently arrived in the United States under
quarantine for possible Ebola exposure, a move that comes as the
United States starts new restrictions on those coming from the
countries hardest hit by the deadly virus.
The family of six West Africans, who arrived Saturday and
were planning to live in the United States, will be watched for
21 days, Connecticut state health authorities said Thursday.
Officials have yet to say where the family came from.
Fears about the spread of Ebola, which has killed nearly
4,900 people largely in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, have
surmounted in the United States since the first man diagnosed
with the disease was hospitalized in Texas late in September. He
died on Oct. 8, after 11 days of care.
Numerous local health authorities have launched similar
quarantines or watches on those who have been to Ebola-hit
countries, though no other infections have been found through
these measures. The virus is spread through direct contact with
bodily fluids from an infected person and is not airborne.
The crisis is forcing the U.S. healthcare system to consider
withholding some medical interventions because they are too
dangerous to doctors and nurses and unlikely to help a patient.
Officials from at least three hospital systems interviewed
by Reuters said they were considering whether to avoid some
procedures or leave it up to individual doctors to determine
whether an intervention would be performed.
Two nurses at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital were
infected with the virus after treating Liberian national Thomas
Eric Duncan, who contracted the disease in West Africa and was
the first patient diagnosed with Ebola in the United States.
The cause of their exposure has not been determined but the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said
that intubating the patient and giving him dialysis may have
increased the risk of spreading the disease.
The CDC said on Wednesday that 66 people, who are thought to
have had contact with Duncan, have cleared the 21-day monitoring
period after showing a clear bill of health, while another 108
were still under surveillance.
One of the infected nurses, Nina Pham, is in good condition
at a National Institutes of Health hospital in Bethesda,
Maryland. The family of the other nurse, Amber Vinson, said in a
statement Wednesday that health officials were "no longer able
to detect virus in her body."
Ebola fears have also touched one of the world's most
reclusive countries, North Korea, which will bar entry to
tourists from Friday because of worries over the spread of the
deadly virus, tour operators told Reuters.
From Wednesday, travelers to the United States from Liberia,
Sierra Leone or Guinea were being funneled through one of five
major U.S. airports conducting increased screening for the
virus.
Six states account for nearly 70 percent of all travelers
arriving from the affected countries: New York, Pennsylvania,
Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Georgia. The new monitoring
will begin in those states first and will be expanded to other
states.
(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Bill
Berkrot and Sharon Begley in New York, Julie Steenhuysen in
Chicago, James Pearson in Seoul and Richard Weizel in West
Haven, Connecticut; Editing by Bernadette Baum)