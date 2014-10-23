(Adds statement from patient's employer, details)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK Oct 23 A physician with Doctors
without Borders who returned from West Africa recently and
developed potential symptoms was being tested for Ebola at a New
York City hospital, health officials said on Thursday, setting
off fresh fears about the spread of the virus.
The doctor was identified as Craig Spencer, who was working
for the humanitarian organization in Guinea, one of three West
African nations hardest hit by Ebola.
Spencer, 33, developed a fever and gastrointestinal symptoms
and notified Doctors Without Borders on Thursday morning, the
organization said in a statement.
City health officials were alerted, and Spencer was
transported from his Manhattan apartment by a specially trained
team wearing protective gear, the New York City Department of
Health and Mental Hygiene said in a statement.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said test results on the doctor would
be made public, possibly late on Thursday evening.
"It is our understanding very few people were in direct
contact with him," de Blasio said at a news conference. "Every
protocol has been followed."
The health department said it was tracing all of the
patient's contacts to identify anyone who may be at potential
risk.
Spencer was being treated at Bellevue Hospital, the health
department said. The historic city hospital is one of the eight
in New York state designated this month as part of an Ebola
preparedness plan.
Spencer's Facebook page, which included a photo of him clad
in protective gear, said he went to Guinea around Sept. 18 and
then flew to Brussels on Oct. 16.
He has specialized in international emergency medicine at
Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York
City since 2011, according to his profile on the LinkedIn career
website.
Columbia in a statement said he has not been to work nor
seen any patients since his return. It called him "a dedicated
humanitarian ... who went to an area of medical crisis to help a
desperately underserved population."
APARTMENT SEALED OFF
Americans' fears about Ebola, which has killed nearly 4,900
people, largely in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, have
mounted since the first person diagnosed with it in the United
States, a Liberian man who had flown to Texas, was hospitalized
in Dallas last month.
The man, Thomas Eric Duncan, died on Oct. 8, and two nurses
who treated him became infected with the virus. A task force has
been set up following missteps in handling the case.
Before Spencer was admitted between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. local
time to Bellevue, the staff spent about three hours shutting off
certain areas to isolate the seventh-floor ward where he would
be kept, one nurse aide said.
"Anyone would be scared to be next door to a patient. But if
we do it the right way there's nothing to be scared of," said
the aide, Kirk Elphage.
A woman at the Bellevue information desk identified herself
to a staff member as the patient's fianceé. She appeared very
agitated and declined to comment.
Spencer's apartment in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood was
sealed off but the rest of the six-story brick building remained
open to residents, health officials said.
Three police officers stood outside. Neighbors stopped to
ask what was going on but did not appear visibly concerned.
Another employee at Bellevue said the hospital's staff had
been trained and was well prepared for the possible case.
"Everybody's calm, said Maria Delgado, 60, a clerk with the
radiology department. "To be quite honest, you really don't know
who walks in there anyway."
News of the latest potential Ebola case in the United States
caused stocks to pare gains late in the trading session.
"It threw a little scare into the market," said Michael
James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities
in Los Angeles.
The virus is spread through direct contact with bodily
fluids from an infected person and is not airborne.
The United States this week began requiring travelers coming
from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea to enter through one of
five airports conducting increased screening for the virus. It
also is directing those travelers to check in with health
officials every day and report their temperatures and any Ebola
symptoms for 21 days.
