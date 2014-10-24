(Updates with fresh quotes, background)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK Oct 23 A New York City doctor who
treated Ebola patients in West Africa became the first person to
test positive for the virus in America's largest city, setting
off fresh fears about the spread of the disease.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said residents were safe to
travel around the city, even as officials disclosed that Dr.
Craig Spencer had ridden subways, taken a taxi and visited a
bowling alley since returning from Guinea on Oct. 17.
Spencer, 33, had worked with the humanitarian organization
Doctors Without Borders in Africa. He first developed Ebola
symptoms on Thursday morning and was taken from his Manhattan
apartment to isolation at Bellevue Hospital by a team wearing
protective gear, according to city officials. He had been taking
his temperature twice a day since coming home, said city Health
Commissioner Mary Travis Bassett.
Two friends and his fiancée are quarantined, she said. His
fiancee was quarantined at the hospital, and all three were
healthy. The taxi driver did not come into close contact and was
not considered at risk, she said.
Spencer is the ninth Ebola case seen in the United States
and the first case in America's largest city, setting off
renewed fears about the spread of the virus, which has killed
nearly 4,900 people, largely in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea.
The virus is spread through direct contact with bodily
fluids from an infected person and is not airborne.
"There is no reason for New Yorkers to be alarmed," de
Blasio said at a news conference at Bellevue. "Being on the same
subway car or living near someone with Ebola does not in itself
put someone at risk."
Spencer was not feeling sick and would not have been
contagious before Thursday morning, the health commissioner
said.
"We consider that it is extremely unlikely, the probability
being close to nil, that there would be any problem related to
his taking the subway system," Bassett said.
The U.S. stock market reacted to the new Ebola case after
Spencer's test result was announced late on Thursday. S&P
futures fell 9 points or 0.45 percent. The dollar slipped
against the euro and the U.S. 10-year Treasury rose, lowering
its yield to about 2.24 percent.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will
confirm the test results within 24 hours, Bassett said.
Spencer's apartment in Manhattan's Harlem neighborhood is
isolated and sealed off, the health commissioner said.
"I see no reason for the tenants in the apartment building
to be concerned," she said.
Joyce Harrison, who lives in the building across the
street, said, "I feel sorry and hope they can nip this in the
bud.
"I'll go right on with my daily routine and hope to God it
doesn't come my way," she said.
The health commissioner said Spencer completed work in
Guinea on Oct. 12 and arrived at John F. Kennedy International
Airport in New York on Oct. 17.
Spencer's Facebook page, which included a photo of him clad
in protective gear, said he stopped over in Brussels.
Spencer has specialized in international emergency medicine
at Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital in New
York City since 2011.
Columbia in a statement said he has not been to work nor
seen any patients since his return.
A woman named Morgan Dixon was identified on Spencer's
Facebook page as his fiancee. Her Linked In profile described
her as working in nonprofit management and international
development with the Hope Program, a career
development program for homeless and welfare-dependent adults.
The first person diagnosed with Ebola on U.S. soil flew from
Liberia to Texas and died in a Dallas hospital. Two nurses who
treated him became infected and one took a commercial flight
with a fever, prompting officials in several states to take
steps to become better prepared to contain the virus.
The CDC did not name Spencer but said he "participated in
the enhanced screening for all returning travelers from these
countries" at Kennedy.
The enhanced screening was introduced this month at five
major U.S. airports - including Kennedy - for travelers coming
from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
The doctor "went through multiple layers of screening and
did not have a fever or other symptoms of illness," the CDC
added in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Natasja Sheriff, Barbara Goldberg,
Sebastien Malo, Jonathan Allen and Laila Kearney; Editing by
Sandra Maler, Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)