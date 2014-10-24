NEW YORK Oct 24 A doctor who worked in West
Africa with Ebola patients was in an isolation unit in New York
on Friday after testing positive for the deadly virus, becoming
the fourth person diagnosed with the disease in the United
States and the first in its largest city.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed at least 4,900
people and perhaps as many as 15,000, mostly in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea, according to World Health Organization
figures.
Only four Ebola cases have been diagnosed so far in the
United States: Thomas Eric Duncan, who died on Oct. 8 at Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, two nurses who treated
him there and the latest case, Dr. Craig Spencer.
Spencer, 33, who worked for Doctors Without Borders, was
taken to Bellevue Hospital on Thursday, six days after returning
from Guinea, renewing public jitters about transmission of the
disease in the United States and rattling financial markets.
Three people who had close contact with Spencer were
quarantined for observation - one of them, his fiancée, at the
same hospital - but all were still healthy, officials said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo sought to
reassure New Yorkers they were safe, even though Spencer had
ridden subways, taken a taxi and visited a bowling alley between
his return from Guinea and the onset of his symptoms.
"There is no reason for New Yorkers to be alarmed," de
Blasio said at a news conference at Bellevue. "Being on the same
subway car or living near someone with Ebola does not in itself
put someone at risk."
Health officials emphasized that the virus is not airborne
but is spread only through direct contact with bodily fluids
from an infected person who is showing symptoms.
After taking his own temperature twice daily since his
return, Spencer reported running a fever and experiencing
gastrointestinal symptoms for the first time early on Thursday.
He was then taken from his Manhattan apartment to Bellevue by a
special team wearing protective gear, city officials said.
He was not feeling sick and would not have been contagious
before Thursday morning, city Health Commissioner Mary Travis
Bassett said.
Owners of the bowling alley he visited said they had
voluntarily closed the establishment for the day as a
precaution. But the driver of the ride-sharing taxi Spencer took
was not considered to be at risk, and officials insisted the
three subway lines he rode before falling ill remained safe.
"We consider that it is extremely unlikely, the probability
being close to nil, that there would be any problem related to
his taking the subway system," Bassett said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
will confirm Spencer's test results within 24 hours, she said.
RESIDENTS, INVESTORS RATTLED
His case brings to nine the total number of people treated
for the disease in U.S. hospitals since August, but just two -
Duncan's nurses - contracted the virus in the United States.
The New York case surfaced days after dozens of people who
were exposed to Duncan emerged from the 21-day incubation period
with clean bills of health, easing a national sense of crisis
that took hold when his nurses, Nina Pham and Amber Vinson,
became infected.
"I'm really concerned," said Kiki Howard, 26, a student who
lives on the block next to Spencer's home in Harlem. "There's a
school at the end of the block. My main concern is for the
safety of the children."
The health commissioner said Spencer's apartment was
isolated and sealed off, noting, "I see no reason for the
tenants in the apartment building to be concerned."
Still, there were signs that the latest Ebola case had
unnerved investors. S&P futures fell 9 points or 0.45 percent.
The dollar slipped against the euro and the U.S. 10-year
Treasury rose, lowering its yield to about 2.24 percent.
The city health commissioner said Spencer completed work in
Guinea on Oct. 12 and arrived at John F. Kennedy International
Airport in New York on Oct. 17. His Facebook page, which
included a photo of him clad in protective gear, said he stopped
over in Brussels.
Spencer has specialized in international emergency medicine
at Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital in New
York City since 2011.
Columbia, in a statement, said he has not been to work nor
seen any patients since his return.
A woman named Morgan Dixon was identified on Spencer's
Facebook page as his fiancée. Her Linked-In profile said she
worked in nonprofit management and international development
with the Hope Program, a career development agency for homeless
and welfare-dependent adults.
The CDC did not name Spencer but said he "participated in
the enhanced screening" instituted for all travelers returning
from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone this month at five major
U.S. airports - including Kennedy.
The doctor "went through multiple layers of screening and
did not have a fever or other symptoms of illness", the CDC said
in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Natasja Sheriff, Barbara Goldberg,
Jonathan Allen and Laila Kearney in New York; Writing by Steve
Gorman; Editing by Louise Ireland)