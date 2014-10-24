(Adds details on quarantine policy, apartment being cleansed,
quotes from New York governor, White House comment)
By Ellen Wulfhorst and David Morgan
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Oct 24 New York and New
Jersey will automatically quarantine medical workers returning
from Ebola-hit West African countries and the U.S. government is
considering the same step after a doctor who treated patients in
Guinea came back infected, officials said on Friday.
The steps announced by the two states, which go beyond the
current restrictions being imposed by President Barack Obama's
administration on travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone or
Guinea, came as medical detectives tried to retrace the steps in
New York City of Dr. Craig Spencer, who tested positive for
Ebola on Thursday.
The new policy applies to medical workers returning from the
region through John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York
and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. In the
first instance of the new move, a female healthcare worker who
had treated patients in West Africa and arrived at the Newark,
New Jersey, airport was ordered into quarantine.
"Voluntary quarantine is almost an oxymoron," New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "We've seen what happens. ... You
ride a subway. You ride a bus. You could infect hundreds and
hundreds of people."
Cuomo, who appeared at a news conference with the governor
of neighboring New Jersey, Chris Christie, had earlier in the
day sought to reassure New Yorkers that Ebola's threat was
limited the day after Spencer tested positive for the virus.
In Washington, Obama also sought to reassure a worried
public with an Oval Office hug of Dallas nurse Nina Pham, who
was declared Ebola-free on Friday after catching the virus from
a Liberian patient who died.
As concerns over the possible spread of Ebola eased, U.S.
stocks closed out their best week since January 2013.
But Republican lawmakers, many of whom for weeks have called
for a tougher response to Ebola, continued their criticism of
the administration at a congressional hearing.
Cuomo said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) had agreed that individual states have the
right to exceed federal requirements.
A federal quarantine of healthcare workers returning to the
United States from the three West African countries was one of a
number of options being discussed by administration officials,
Tom Skinner, a CDC spokesman, told Reuters.
Spencer, 33, who spent a month with the humanitarian group
Doctors Without Borders in Guinea, was the fourth person
diagnosed with the virus in the United States and the first in
its largest city.
Dr. Mary Travis Bassett, New York's health commissioner,
said Spencer was awake and talking to family and friends by
cellphone and was listed in stable condition in Bellevue
Hospital's isolation unit. Meanwhile, workers in biohazard gear
began cleansing Spencer's apartment in upper Manhattan.
The virus is not airborne but is spread through direct
contact with bodily fluids from an infected person who is
showing symptoms.
The Obama administration has implemented a series of steps
aimed at preventing the further spread of Ebola in the United
States but has stopped short of a travel ban on people from
Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea called for by some politicians.
The United States is funneling travelers from those
countries through five airports conducting special screening for
signs of infection and is requiring them to report to health
authorities for the 21-day Ebola virus incubation period. The
airports include a New York City airport and a New Jersey
airport that serve the metropolitan area.
"We want to strike the right balance of doing what is best
to protect the public's health while not impeding whatsoever our
ability to combat the epidemic in West Africa. Our risk here
will not be zero until we stop the epidemic there," Skinner
said.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest declined to discuss the
possibility of a nationwide quarantine policy but said "these
kinds of policy decisions are going to be driven by science" and
the advice of medical experts.
NURSE RELEASED
Pham, one of two nurses from a Dallas hospital infected with
Ebola after treating the first patient diagnosed with the
disease in the United States, walked out smiling and unassisted
from the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital where she was treated.
Emory University Hospital in Atlanta and the CDC also
confirmed that the other nurse, Amber Vinson, no longer had
detectable levels of virus but did not set a date for her to
leave that facility.
Pham, who was transferred to the U.S. National Institutes of
Health (NIH) Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, from the
Dallas hospital on Oct. 16, thanked her doctors at a news
briefing.
Looking fit in a dark blazer and a turquoise blouse, Pham
said that even though she no longer is infected, "I know that it
may be a while before I have my strength back." She said she
looked forward to seeing her family and her dog.
Photos of the Oval Office meeting showed Obama hugging Pham.
Reporters and television cameras were not allowed in for the
meeting.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH's National Institute
of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he could not pinpoint
any one factor that contributed to Pham's speedy recovery. He
said it could be any of a number of factors, including the fact
that "she's young and very healthy" and was able to get
intensive care very quickly.
Spencer finished his work in Guinea on Oct. 12 and arrived
at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Oct. 17.
Six days later, he was quarantined at Bellevue Hospital with
Ebola. The three previous cases diagnosed in the United States
were in Dallas.
Three people who had close contact with Spencer were
quarantined for observation. The doctor's fiancée was among them
and was isolated at the same hospital, and all three were still
healthy, officials said.
The worst Ebola outbreak since the disease was identified in
1976 has killed at least 4,877 people and perhaps as many as
15,000, predominantly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea,
according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Spencer's case brought to nine the total number of people
treated for Ebola in U.S. hospitals since August. Just two, the
nurses who treated Liberian national Thomas Eric Duncan,
contracted the virus in the United States. Duncan died on Oct. 8
at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, where Pham and
Vinson were infected.
Obama's response to Ebola ran into fresh criticism from
Republicans during the congressional hearing.
Republican Representative Darrell Issa of California, who
chairs the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, blasted
the "bumbling" administration response, saying it had been
characterized by missteps and ill-considered procedures to
protect U.S. healthcare workers at home and troops in West
Africa.
Local officials told New Yorkers they were safe even though
Spencer had ridden subways, taken a cab and visited a bowling
alley in Brooklyn between his return from Guinea and the onset
of symptoms. Authorities on Friday declared the bowling alley
safe.
(Additional reporting by Edward McAllister, Sebastien Malo,
Frank McGurty, Barbara Goldberg, Luc Cohen, Robert Gibbons,
Natasja Sheriff, Frank McGurty, Jonathan Allen, Ellen Wulfhorst
and Laila Kearney in New York, and Bill Trott, Steve Holland,
David Morgan and Toni Clarke in Washington; Writing by Will
Dunham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumkaer)