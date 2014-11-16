Nov 16 The United States will begin enhanced
screening for travelers whose trips started in the African
nation of Mali, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security said on
Sunday.
The CDC recommended adding Mali to the list of countries
whose travelers undergo heightened screening because there had
been a number of confirmed cases of Ebola there in recent days,
the agencies said in a statement. Travelers from Mali will face
the same screening as those from Sierra Leone, Liberia and
Guinea.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter
Cooney)