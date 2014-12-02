By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Dec 2 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday will press Congress to approve $6.18 billion in
emergency funding to help fight the Ebola outbreak in West
Africa and prepare U.S. hospitals to handle future cases.
Most of the request is aimed at the immediate response to
the disease at home and abroad. But the package also includes
$1.5 billion in contingency funds - money that could become a
target if lawmakers decide to trim the bill.
"That is the part of the package that is most at risk," said
Sam Worthington, president of InterAction, an alliance of U.S.
non-governmental aid groups.
While lawmakers recognize that the United States had to take
action to arrest the deadly disease, some are wary of giving the
administration leeway in investing money in public health
systems in West Africa.
"I think there is less understanding of the need to stay in
it for the long run and to build the capacity of countries to
ensure this doesn't happen in the future," Worthington said in
an interview.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed at least 5,987
people since March, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
The Obama administration came under fire in September after
a series of missteps with a man who traveled to Dallas from
Liberia and later died of Ebola. Two nurses contracted the
disease while caring for the man.
Screening and treatment procedures have since been
tightened. There are no current U.S. cases, and stories about
the outbreak have faded from headlines.
"My hope is that we're not getting Ebola fatigue setting
in," said Bruce Johnson, president of SIM USA, a Christian
missionary group helps treat Ebola patients in Liberia. "There
continues to be a huge need for this funding."
On Tuesday, Obama will tour and speak at the National
Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, where a team of
researchers last week published promising results from the first
phase of a research trial for an Ebola vaccine.
The vaccine could go into testing in West Africa in the next
few weeks - a sign of progress Obama will praise in his remarks,
a senior administration official said in an interview.
The contingency funds requested from Congress could be used
to help manufacture and distribute a successful vaccine, the
official said.
"They're having questions about the contingency fund, but we
think as we answer those questions, people understand why it's
necessary," the official said.
