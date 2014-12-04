(Adds background on Ebola cases at Ebola and in West Africa)
Dec 4 A U.S. healthcare worker who may have been
exposed to Ebola in West Africa arrived at Emory University
Hospital in Atlanta early on Thursday for testing and
observation, the hospital said.
The patient, who has not been identified, was flown from
West Africa and will be monitored to see if he or she has been
infected with the virus, the hospital said.
U.S. health officials this week designated 35 hospitals
nationwide, including Emory, as Ebola treatment centers.
Emory has treated four patients diagnosed with the virus in
its Serious Communicable Diseases Unit, including the first two
Americans who contracted Ebola while working in West Africa.
The region is suffering the worst Ebola outbreak ever
recorded, with 6,070 deaths out of 17,145 cases as of Nov. 30,
the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
Nearly all of the deaths have occurred in Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Doina Chiacu)