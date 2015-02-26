(Corrects to include missing word "said" in fourth paragraph)
By James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA Feb 26 The United States military
officially ended a mission to build treatment facilities to
combat an Ebola outbreak in Liberia on Thursday, months earlier
than expected, in the latest indication that a year-long
epidemic in West Africa is waning.
Washington launched the mission five months ago and the
force peaked at over 2,800 troops at a time when Liberia was at
the epicentre of the worst Ebola epidemic on record.
Nearly 10,000 people have died in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea over the past year. More than 4,000 of those deaths were
in Liberia, but the number of new cases has plummeted in recent
months, leaving many treatment centres empty and the mission has
already begun winding down.
"While our large scale military mission is ending...the
fight to get to zero cases will continue and the (Joint Force
Command) has ensured capabilities were brought that will be
sustained in the future," said U.S. Army Major General Gary
Volesky.
The troops were deployed to support the international Ebola
response mission led by the U.S. Agency for International
Development. The operation was initially expected to last
between nine and 12 months, said Volesky, the mission's
commander.
Speaking to lawmakers during a visit to Washington on
Thursday, Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf thanked the
United States for its support during the crisis.
U.S. soldiers built treatment centres, set up mobile testing
labs, and provided transportation and logistical support.
Military medical teams trained around 1,500 local health
workers.
"A lot of our health workers of this country died during the
course of the Ebola crisis," Liberian nurse Juma Kollie told
Reuters. "There was a need to have some attention giving to
them. So the American government came in that direction."
The force will withdraw over the coming weeks but more than
100 soldiers would remain in the country for several months to
monitor the disease.
"We are not turning our backs. We're transitioning to a
civilian operation that is already supporting more than 10,000
civilians who are working in the region," U.S. Assistant
Secretary for African Affairs Linda Thomas Greenfield said on
Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge, Writing by Joe Bavier,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)