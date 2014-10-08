(Adds infectious disease expert on treatment of Liberian who
died in Texas hospital, paragraphs 6-11)
By Lisa Maria Garza and Richard Valdmanis
DALLAS Oct 8 The first person diagnosed with
Ebola in the United States died on Wednesday, underscoring
questions about the quality of care he received, and the
government ordered five airports to start screening passengers
from West Africa for fever.
Liberian national Thomas Eric Duncan died in an isolation
ward of a Dallas hospital, 11 days after being admitted on Sept.
28.
The case has stirred attention and concern that someone with
Ebola had been able to fly into the United States from Liberia,
raising the specter more passengers could arrive and spread the
disease outside of West Africa, where nearly 4,000 people have
died in three impoverished countries.
The White House said extra screening for fever will be
carried out for arriving passengers from West Africa. The
screening will start at New York's John F. Kennedy airport from
the weekend, and later be used at Newark Liberty, Washington
Dulles, Chicago O'Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta.
Duncan's death prompted questions about the timeliness of
his care. The patient initially sought treatment two days before
being admitted, but was sent home with antibiotics.
"I trust a thorough examination will take place regarding
all aspects of his care," Duncan's fiancée, Louise Troh, wrote
in a statement. Troh, in quarantine, added, "I am now dealing
with the sorrow and anger that his son was not able to see him
before he died."
Dr. Craig Smith, medical director for infectious disease at
University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia said Ebola, like any
disease, was easier to beat the sooner it was treated.
"I'm not surprised he unfortunately passed away," Smith
said. "I think two days would have made a big difference."
Duncan had been in critical condition and on a ventilator
and kidney dialysis at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. He
was given an experimental medication to try to keep him alive,
starting Saturday, six days after being admitted.
But Ebola experts also asked why Duncan received the
experimental drug brincidofovir, made by Chimerix Inc,
which has not been tested on humans or animals, rather than
Tekmira Pharmaceuticals drug TKM-Ebola, which has been
tested on humans. TKM-Ebola was given to another U.S. patient,
Dr. Rick Sancra, who contracted Ebola while working in Liberia
and was cured.
"We know Dr. Sacra was pretty damn sick when he began
treatment," said virologist Thomas Geisbert of the University of
Texas Medical Branch, who has done pioneering work on Ebola
treatments. It "potentially saved him."
NO SYMPTOMS
Duncan was able to fly to the United States from Liberia
because he did not have a fever when screened at the airport in
the capital, Monrovia, and filled out a questionnaire saying he
had not been in contact with anyone infected with Ebola.
Liberian officials have said Duncan lied on the questionnaire
and had been in contact with a pregnant woman who later died.
Duncan was not screened on arrival in the United States.
Starting this weekend, though, JFK airport will use a
non-invasive device to take the temperature of passengers, who
also will fill out detailed questionnaires created by the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Canada said on Wednesday it would step up airport screening
of people arriving from affected West African countries. Those
who are ill or say they have been in contact with a sick person
will have their temperature taken by a quarantine officer.
Hospital spokesman Wendell Watson said in an emailed
statement that Duncan died at 7:51 a.m. The hospital said he was
45 years old. About 48 people who had direct or indirect contact
with Duncan since he arrived on Sept. 20 are being monitored,
but none have yet shown any symptoms, according to health
officials.
The CDC and other U.S. health officials say the chances of
Ebola spreading in the United States are very slim.
Texas Health Presbyterian said a man had been admitted on
Wednesday after reporting he had had contact with Duncan and was
exhibiting symptoms. Other officials said he was a law
enforcement officer who had visited the apartment where Duncan
had been staying, days after the Liberian went to the hospital.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Director Dr. Thomas Frieden described the person as someone who
"does not have definite contact with Ebola or definite symptoms
of Ebola."
The hospital has not released details on how it will handle
Duncan's body but said it will follow protocols from the CDC.
Texas State health authorities said Duncan's remains will be
cremated. The guidelines recommend careful preparation of the
body before movement, including enclosing it in two bags and
disinfecting the bags. The body can then be transported without
the need for protective gear for a driver or others who are near
the body but they are not to handle the remains before
cremation.
The current Ebola outbreak, the worst on record, began in
March. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization updated its
toll of the disease. WHO said Ebola has killed 3,879 people out
of 8,033 cases by the end of Oct. 5. WHO says 41
people have been killed in an unrelated outbreak in Democratic
Republic of the Congo.
Ebola can take as long as three weeks before its victims
show symptoms, at which point the disease becomes contagious.
Ebola, which can cause fever, vomiting and diarrhea, spreads
through contact with bodily fluids such as blood or saliva.
While several American patients have been flown to the
United States from West Africa for treatment, Duncan was the
first person to start showing symptoms on U.S. soil. A nurse in
Spain who treated a priest who worked in West Africa is also
infected.
(Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Roberta Rampton
in Washington, Marice Richter in Texas, Sharon Begley and
Yasmeen Abutaleb in New York, David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Writing
by Richard Valdmanis and Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter
Henderson and Grant McCool)