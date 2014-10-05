(Updates, recasting story)
By Jon Herskovitz
DALLAS Oct 4 Some African immigrants in Dallas
are worried that the case of a Liberian man who is sick with
the Ebola virus in a city hospital is generating ill-feeling,
including some taunts and finger-pointing, toward the wider
community.
"Some people around here see us as bringing the disease and
that's just not right," said a Liberian who asked to be called
Sekou.
Some African immigrants in Dallas, while saying they are
thankful to the United States and its people for taking them in,
say handshakes are fewer and curious glances more frequent since
Thomas Eric Duncan was admitted to hospital last month with
Ebola. His was the first diagnosed case of the disease in the
United States.
Duncan, who was visiting from Liberia when he fell ill, was
staying in the melting-pot neighborhood of Vickery Meadow, home
to about 25,000 people who speak more than 30 languages.
The Dallas case has put authorities and the public on alert
over concerns that the Ebola epidemic could spread from West
Africa, where it began in March and where it has killed more
than 3,400 people. The epidemic has hit hardest in Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Some immigrants from Somalia wearing traditional clothing
that includes headscarves for women, say they have seen fingers
pointed their way on the neighborhood streets.
"People are looking at us in a bad way. We didn't have
anything to do with this. Somalia does not have Ebola. It is on
the other side of Africa," said Shadiya Abdi, 27, an immigrant
from Somalia.
At schools in Vickery Park, where five students who came in
close contact with Duncan have temporarily stopped attending
school, some of the other children of African immigrants have
been branded 'Ebola kids'," said local politician Eric Williams.
In downtown Dallas, near where tourists gather at the site
of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, an Ethiopian
parking lot attendant who gave his name only as Ayob said a few
people have started to see him as an object of suspicion.
"Some guy told me 'go get yourself quarantined'," he said.
Some U.S. politicians have called on President Barack Obama
to consider a travel ban from the Ebola-hit countries, an idea
condemned by Williams, who is running as an independent for a
seat in the U.S. Congress from a south Dallas district.
"We have one diagnosed case and now there is a list of
people who want to shut the borders to Africa," said Williams.
But a few see a silver lining, in that the Dallas case might
focus the attention of the world's richest country on
eliminating a disease that has killed thousands in some of the
world's poorest countries.
"The best thing is to mobilize resources to contain the
epidemic in West Africa," said Limerick Willie, a Liberian
native who has lived in Texas for decades and now heads Dallas
African Charities.
There were nearly 2 million people in the United States who
came from sub-Saharan Africa, according to 2010 U.S. Census
data.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Tom Brown and Frances
Kerry)