DALLAS Oct 4 In Dallas and other cities home to
large populations of African immigrants, worries are abounding
among many that their standing in the United States has been
tainted by one Liberian man infected with Ebola being treated in
Texas.
"Some people around here see us as bringing the disease and
that's just not right," said a Liberian who asked to be called
Sekou, fearful that he and other West African immigrants are
going to face bias in their U.S. home because of the sick man.
Because many Americans have little knowledge of Africa's
geography and the politics of countries on the continent, some
African immigrants said they have felt a backlash because of the
infection in Dallas from Americans who cannot distinguish
Liberia in the west from Libya in the north.
Many immigrants in Texas are also quick to offer to the
United States and its people for taking them in, but say
handshakes are fewer and curious glances more frequent after the
Ebola discovery in Dallas.
The Dallas case, the first diagnosed case of Ebola in the
United States, has put authorities and the public on alert over
concerns that the worst epidemic of Ebola on record could spread
from West Africa, where it began in March.
The World Health Organization on Friday updated its death
toll to at least 3,439 out of 7,492 suspected, probable and
confirmed cases. The epidemic has hit hardest in impoverished
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Some U.S. politicians have called on President Barack Obama
to consider a travel ban from the Ebola-hit countries.
"We have one diagnosed case and now there is a list of
people who want to shut the borders to Africa," said Eric
Williams, running as an independent for a U.S. Congress seat
from a south Dallas district.
Williams was speaking near the apartment where the Ebola
patient, Thomas Eric Duncan of Liberia, was carted off by an
ambulance about a week ago in the melting-pot neighborhood of
Vickery Meadow, home to about 25,000 people who speak more than
30 languages.
Somali immigrants wearing traditional clothing that includes
headscarves for women, have seen fingers pointed their way on
the neighborhood streets.
"People are looking at us in a bad way. We didn't have
anything to do with this. Somalia does not have Ebola. It is on
the other side of Africa," said Shadiya Abdi, 27, an immigrant
from Somalia.
'GET YOURSELF QUARANTINED'
There were nearly 2 million people in the United States who
came from sub-Saharan Africa, according to U.S. Census data from
2010.
In downtown Dallas, near where tourists gather at the site
of President John F. Kennedy's assassination, an Ethiopian
parking lot attendant who gave his name only as Ayob said a few
people have started to see him as an object of suspicion.
"Some guy told me 'go get yourself quarantined'," he said.
At schools in Vickery Park, where five students who came in
close contact with Duncan have temporarily stopped attending
school, some of the other children of African immigrants have
been branded 'Ebola kids'," politician Williams said.
At a Dallas specialty food store for African goods,
customers said shutting borders is useless, especially in West
Africa, where many do not know where the lines are drawn and it
is easy to walk from one country to the next.
A few see a silver lining in Ebola landing in the United
States, in that it will focus the attention of the world's
richest country on eliminating a disease that has killed
thousands in some of the world's poorest countries.
"The best thing is to mobilize resources to contain the
epidemic in West Africa," said Limerick Willie, a Liberian
native who is has lived in Texas for decades and now heads
Dallas African Charities.
"If you stop it there, the world will be safe."
