NEW YORK Oct 30 New York officials on Thursday
announced a program to encourage healthcare professionals to
work in Ebola-hit West Africa, an effort to deflect criticism
that the state's mandatory quarantine could hamper the battle
against the disease.
The program will provide financial incentives and employment
protections similar to the benefits and rights provided to
military reservists, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York
City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a joint statement.
The 21-day mandatory quarantines instituted by New York and
New Jersey for health workers returning from countries with
Ebola epidemics have sparked criticism that the measures would
discourage doctors and nurses from traveling to West Africa.
"We believe that public health in West Africa and the public
health in New York are interconnected and both must be
addressed," Cuomo said in the statement.
Key to containing Ebola is "encouraging and incentivizing
medical personnel to go to West Africa," he said.
Under the New York program, health workers who go to West
Africa will have their pay, healthcare and employment status
continued while they are away.
Also, they will be provided financial reimbursement if they
are placed in quarantine upon their return.
Cuomo first mentioned such an incentive program at a news
conference on Sunday when he was seeking to quell perceptions
that the quarantine policy was unduly harsh and said quarantines
could be served at home.
In support of the incentive program, New York City Health
Commissioner Mary Bassett said in the statement that doctors
treating Ebola patients in West Africa "are performing a service
for us all by tackling the epidemic at its source."
"We should do everything we can to honor these heroes," she
said.
New York City and New York state are coordinating the
program with New Jersey; the Greater New York Hospital
Association, which represents some 250 area hospitals; Local
1199 of the Service Employees International Union of healthcare
workers; the New York State Nurses Association; and the Medical
Society of the State of New York, an organization of about
30,000 physicians, medical residents and medical students.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Eric Beech)