DALLAS Oct 3 Ten people deemed to have been at
the highest risk of exposure to an Ebola patient in Dallas are
now under isolation while they are being closely monitored,
local officials said on Friday.
All 10, a number down sharply from the 100 initially feared
to have had direct or indirect contact with the Ebola-infected
Liberian man, are cooperating with public health authorities by
keeping themselves quarantined without orders, Dallas city and
county officials said at a news conference.
The 10 include four relatives of the patient who were just
moved to an undisclosed location, the officials said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler; Writing
by Steve Gorman)