Theranos to pay Arizona customers $4.7 mln in settlement
April 18 Embattled blood-testing company Theranos Inc will pay $4.65 million to customers in Arizona who used its services between 2013 and 2016, the state's attorney general said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK Oct 25 A medical worker in New Jersey quarantined after arriving at an airport after treating Ebola victims in West Africa has tested negative for the virus, the state's health department said on Saturday.
The worker, who has not been identified, was the first to be quarantined under a new policy announced on Friday making this mandatory for anyone arriving at a New York City-area airport after working with Ebola patients in three West African countries.
The worker continues to be under a mandatory 21-day quarantine, the department said in its statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
April 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday and said it was coping with uncertainty in U.S. healthcare laws by pricing its 2018 insurance plans to include a costly Obamacare tax.