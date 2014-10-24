(Repeats to add media slug, no change to text)
NEW YORK Oct 23 The doctor who has been
diagnosed with Ebola in New York City arrived at John F. Kennedy
International airport on Oct. 17 and went through the ramped-up
screening for travelers from the worst-hit West African
countries, officials said on Thursday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said the patient,
who had worked with Ebola patients in Guinea, "participated in
the enhanced screening for all returning travelers from these
countries" on his arrival at JFK.
This referred to special screening introduced earlier this
month at five major U.S. airports - including JFK - for
travelers coming from the three countries in West Africa worst
hit by Ebola: Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
The doctor "went through multiple layers of screening and
did not have a fever or other symptoms of illness," the CDC
added in a statement. The CDC did not name the patient, but he
was identified by other officials as Dr. Craig Spencer.
(Reporting by Frances Kerry)