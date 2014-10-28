By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Oct 28 It's not often that a White
House official gets mocked on both Saturday Night Live and a
major daily newspaper before he makes his first public
appearance.
But Ron Klain's low-profile first week as President Barack
Obama's behind-the-scenes Ebola "czar" has become another attack
point for a White House struggling to show it's on top of the
crisis.
Since starting last Wednesday, Klain has been seen only
once, in a photo op on his first day, leaving health officials
from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National
Institutes of Health - and Obama himself - to be the public
"face" of the response.
The White House has declined to give details about his
activities, especially what role he played as governors Andrew
Cuomo of New York and Chris Christie of New Jersey undermined
the White House's attempt to keep the nation calm about the risk
posed by healthcare workers returning from Ebola-stricken West
Africa.
"I recognize that all of you have not had a chance to see
him and talk to him every day, but the president certainly has,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Tuesday
about Klein.
Klain's lack of a public profile has fueled attacks by
conservative critics who last week seized upon his lack of
medical expertise. Klain, 53, is a lawyer and political insider
who previously served as chief of staff to Vice Presidents Joe
Biden and Al Gore and left the White House in 2011 to help AOL
co-founder Steve Case oversee his holdings.
The White House has tried to temper expectations that Klain
will emerge as a regular voice on Ebola. He might do the
occasional briefing or interview, "but that is pretty low on his
to-do list," Earnest said.
Instead, Klain has briefed Obama on developments on six of
seven days since he began work, Earnest said.
He has talked to some state officials, but not others.
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe spoke to Klain on Monday
to tell him how the state was monitoring people returning from
West Africa, a spokesman said.
But the Texas Department of State Health Services hasn't had
direct contact with Klain, a spokeswoman there said.
Florida health officials have not been contacted by Klain
either, said Nathan Dunn, a spokesman for the state agency
collaborative dealing with Ebola preparations.
A 'RAISED TEMPO'
Others have defended the pick and Klain's seven-day track
record, saying the job is a behind-the-scenes one that requires
a deft political touch to navigate state, federal and military
officials.
On Capitol Hill, Democrats have seen a "raised tempo" in
communications from the White House and other federal officials
since Klain took the reins, said Diana DeGette, a senior
Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce committee.
Klain talked to New York officials when Dr. Craig Spencer
was diagnosed with Ebola, but the White House will not say what
Klain did in the first big public test of his coordination
prowess - the Friday night decision by Cuomo and Christie to
quarantine doctors and nurses returning from Ebola front lines.
The measures came ahead of and went far beyond what the
federal government was considering, and raised questions about
whose policies were better.
The situation "accentuates the need" for Klain's role, said
Mike Feldman, who worked with Klain in the Clinton White House,
and describes him as "one of those guys who can go deep pretty
quickly" on policy and is deeply trusted by Obama and his team.
"Give him a couple of days to get grounded and get his feet
wet. This is one of those situations that's rapidly unfolding,"
Feldman said.
COHERENT EXPLANATION NEEDED
People who have seen Klain work on thorny government issues
in the past say his talents work best behind the scenes, and he
leaves the cameras to other players.
"He wasn't often the face of communications or even policy,
but he was always somebody who was behind the scenes,
strategizing on both," said Jay Carney, who worked with Klain in
Biden's office.
Carney described him as an "unflappable" character who was
adept at dealing with governors and lawmakers while addressing
legal, political and communication problems during the massive
2009 economic stimulus package that invested $787 billion in
projects around the country.
"He was extremely reassuring in this period when we coming
in (to office), and the world was falling apart economically,
there were a lot of tough fights," Carney said in an interview.
It's highly unlikely Klain will play a similar role to
Admiral Thad Allen, who Obama put in charge of the government
response to plugging the gushing BP oil well in the Gulf of
Mexico in 2010, and became the public face of that disaster.
In an interview, Allen, who does not know Klain, said "one
size doesn't fit all" when leading during a complex crisis. But
he said it can help, at some point, to have a point person who
can explain what the government is doing.
"The country is looking for kind of a coherent explanation
about how that comes together," Allen said.
