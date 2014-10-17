WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama has
asked former White House official Ron Klain to coordinate the
U.S. government's response to the Ebola outbreak, an
administration official said on Friday.
Klain, a former chief of staff to Vice President Joe Biden,
will report to homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco and
national security adviser Susan Rice, the official said.
"Klain, an attorney, comes to the job with strong management
credentials, extensive federal government experience overseeing
complex operations and good working relationships with leading
members of Congress, as well as senior Obama administration
officials, including the president," the official said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)