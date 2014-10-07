By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 6 Potential suits against the
Dallas, Texas hospital that sent home a patient later diagnosed
with Ebola face long odds in the face of state medical
malpractice laws.
Texas tort-reform measures have made it one of the hardest
places in the United States to sue over medical errors,
especially those that occurred in the emergency room, according
to plaintiffs' lawyers and legal experts.
"It's one of the highest legal burdens of any state in the
country," said Joanne Doroshow, executive director of New York
Law School's Center for Justice and Democracy, who studies U.S.
tort law.
Although it appears no lawsuits have been filed in
connection with the case, possible legal claims could be brought
by Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan or his family, anyone he may
have exposed to the disease, or hospital workers put at risk.
Duncan, now in critical condition, first visited Texas
Health Presbyterian Hospital's emergency room late at night on
Sept. 25. Duncan told a nurse he had just returned from Liberia,
where the disease is raging, but he was sent home with
antibiotics. On Sunday, Sept. 28, he was admitted after his
symptoms became worse, becoming the first patient to be
diagnosed with Ebola in the United States.
Texas Governor Rick Perry on Monday said that there had been
"mistakes" handling the Ebola diagnosis, the latest in a series
of officials and health experts questioning the initial
response.
The hospital on Friday said Duncan's travel history was
"documented and available to the full care team," correcting its
earlier statement that staff were not made aware of his recent
travel to West Africa.
A spokeswoman for the hospital, Candace White, did not
immediately return a request for comment.
Failure to properly diagnose a disease is a common basis for
malpractice lawsuits, but each state has its own standards.
To bring a civil claim in Texas over an emergency-room
error, including malpractice, plaintiffs have to show staff
acted in a way that was "willfully and wantonly negligent,"
meaning that the staff had to have consciously put Duncan or
others at extreme risk by releasing him, rather just having made
a mistake.
Still, alarm bells about Ebola had been ringing in the media
and among public health officials for several weeks before
Duncan's diagnosis. In August, the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention issued guidelines for healthcare
practitioners to identify signs of Ebola and warned them to be
particularly vigilant about anyone who had traveled recently to
West Africa.
And it is possible that a communications breakdown at the
hospital may have delayed the diagnosis, putting more members of
the public at risk and creating a plausible claim for
negligence, said Dallas plaintiffs' attorney Les Weisbrod.
"In my opinion, it would be willful, or wanton, or conscious
disregard to let somebody go like this," Weisbrod said.
Most states use a more lenient negligence standard for
emergency-room malpractice, according to lawyers and legal
experts. Charles Silver, a professor at the University of Texas
School of Law, co-authored a study in 2012 that showed the claim
rate for malpractice in Texas had fallen an estimated 60 percent
since 2003, when the tort reform began.
Texas also caps non-economic damages - which compensate for
subjective injuries like pain and suffering and emotional
distress, rather than past and future medical costs - at
$750,000. As a result of those and other tort-reform measures,
medical malpractice lawsuits in Texas have "dried up to the
point of disappearing," Silver said.
U.S. health officials have identified 10 people who had
definite contact with the patient, including family members and
health workers, and are monitoring 38 additional people who may
have been exposed.
Should any of those individuals develop Ebola, the same
"willful and wanton" standard would likely apply to a lawsuit
they could bring against the hospital, lawyers and legal experts
said. They would also face the additional hurdle of showing the
hospital had a legal duty to them despite not being treated
there.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Peter Henderson)