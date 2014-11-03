Nurse Kaci Hickox (L) joined by her boyfriend Ted Wilbur speak with the media outside of their home in Fort Kent, Maine October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joel Page

BRUNSWICK Maine The state of Maine and a nurse who had treated victims of the Ebola virus in West Africa reached a settlement deal on Monday, allowing her to travel freely in public but requiring her to monitor her health closely and report any symptoms.

The settlement, filed in the northern Maine town of Fort Kent, to which nurse Kaci Hickox traveled after being briefly quarantined in New Jersey, keeps in effect through Nov. 10 the terms of an order first issued by a Maine judge on Friday.

As a result of the settlement, a hearing that had been scheduled for Tuesday on Hickox's lawsuit versus the state, has been canceled, according to court papers.

(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Susan Heavey)