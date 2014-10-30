Oct 30 Maine Governor Paul LePage vowed on
Thursday to use the full extent of his authority in response to
a nurse who has treated Ebola patients in Sierra Leone, after
she left her home in Maine and took a bicycle ride despite a
quarantine order.
LePage said his office had been in talks overnight Wednesday
to work out a deal for how Kaci Hickox, who has tested negative
for Ebola, will spend the remaining time until Nov. 10, the
period that the state has ordered her to remain at home as she
waits out the virus's maximum 21-day incubation period.
"I was ready and willing - and remain ready and willing - to
reasonably address the needs of healthcare workers meeting
guidelines to assure the public health is protected," LePage, a
Republican locked in a tight three-way re-election campaign,
said in a statement.
Hickox, 33, returned to the United States last week after
treating Ebola patients in Sierra Leone. LePage referred to her
not by name, but as a person now staying in Fort Kent, near the
Canadian border.
LePage said his office would be open to a deal under which
Hickox could serve her quarantine under terms that would have
allowed a bike ride so long as she remained 3 feet (90 cm) from
other people.
Absent an agreement, LePage plans to use "the full extent of
his authority allowable by law," his office said in a statement.
Attorneys for Hickox said they had not yet been served with
a court order to enforce a 21-day quarantine but remained
prepared to fight one if necessary.
Hickox says she is completely healthy and has been
monitoring her condition and taking her temperature twice a day.
