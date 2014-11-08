Nov 8 A nurse who treated Ebola patients in West
Africa and publicly fought quarantine orders in New Jersey and
Maine after returning to the United States last month has
decided to move away from her home state, a newspaper in Maine
reported.
Kaci Hickox and her boyfriend, Ted Wilbur, plan to leave
Maine after Nov. 10, or the expiration of the monitoring period
for the virus' 21-day incubation, according to the Press Herald
newspaper.
Wilbur did not say where the couple planned to move. "We're
going to try to get our lives back on track," he told the
newspaper on Friday.
Wilbur and Hickox could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Hickox returned to the United States last month after
treating Ebola patients in Sierra Leone and was quarantined in a
tent outside a hospital in New Jersey for four days despite
showing no symptoms.
After criticizing New Jersey Governor Chris Christie over
the forced isolation, she was driven to her boyfriend's home in
Fort Kent, in Maine's far north, where Governor Paul LePage
ordered her quarantined even though she had tested negative for
the virus.
She publicly defied the order, drawing national attention to
the battle between states seeking to impose strict restrictions
on healthcare workers returning after treating Ebola patients
and the civil liberties of those individuals.
Last week, a judge ruled the isolation of Hickox was too
stringent but ordered her to continue self-monitoring through
Nov. 10.
Medical experts say Ebola can be transmitted only through
the bodily fluid of a person who is exhibiting symptoms. The
deadliest deadly outbreak of Ebola on record has killed nearly
5,000 people, mostly in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.
Tom Pelletier, Fort Kent's chief of police, said he had
received calls from people who wanted him to arrest Hickox,
local media reported.
Wilbur told the Press Herald he has withdrawn from his
nursing program at the University of Maine at Fort Kent because
university officials were not doing enough to stop threats
against him.
Dan Demeritt, spokesman for the University of Maine System,
told the Press Herald the school "worked hard to balance the
students' needs and the overall concerns of the campus and the
community."
Neither Pelletier nor a representative of the University of
Maine could immediately be reached.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; editing by Matthew
Lewis)