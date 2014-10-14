By Dave Sherwood
PORTLAND, Maine Oct 14 A patient in Portland,
Maine, is being held for observation for a potential case of
Ebola at the request of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, health officials said.
No information about the patient, his condition or travels
has been released by the hospital, and there is no confirmation
of Ebola, according to Dr. August Valenti, an infectious disease
specialist at Maine Medical Center. He said in a statement that
the decision was a precautionary step.
"Maine Medical Center is using policies developed by the
World Health Organization. Those policies exceed the policies of
Center for Disease Control and represent the strictest of
guidelines," Valenti said.
Hospitals across the United States are on high alert as
authorities continue to investigate how a nurse in an isolation
ward at a hospital in Texas contracted Ebola, the first instance
of a person contracting the disease on U.S. soil.
Numerous other Ebola scares in the past week, including one
in which passengers at Boston's Logan Airport were removed from
an airplane that had arrived from Dubai, have turned out to be
false alarms.
Portland hospital officials said health workers there are
using a higher level of protective apparel than that recommended
by the CDC.
The Maine hospital's response comes as medical experts,
including CDC chief Dr. Thomas Frieden, have acknowledged a need
to rethink how highly infectious diseases are handled in the
United States.
The current Ebola outbreak, the worst on record, has killed
some 4,447 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea in
West Africa.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Doina Chiacu)