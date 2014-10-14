(Recasts with hospital saying patient not infected)
By Dave Sherwood
PORTLAND, Maine Oct 14 A patient held for Ebola
evaluation at a Portland, Maine, hospital was released on
Tuesday after 24 hours of observation and multiple tests showed
no sign of infection with the deadly virus, the Maine Medical
Center said in a statement.
"As multiple tests conducted by the MMC have proven
negative, the patient's health has improved and the 24-hour time
period has passed, the patient has been released from the
hospital," the hospital said.
It noted that the patient had reported "recent travel from a
region of concern" but declined to provide any other details,
citing patient confidentiality rules.
The current Ebola outbreak, the worst on record, has killed
at least 4,447 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea in West Africa, since it began in March.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. August Valenti, had
described the decision to test the Maine Medical Center patient
as a precautionary step.
Hospitals across the United States are on high alert as
authorities continue to investigate how a nurse in an isolation
ward at a hospital in Texas contracted Ebola, the first instance
of a person contracting the disease on U.S. soil.
Numerous other Ebola scares in the past week, including one
in which passengers at Boston's Logan Airport were removed from
an airplane that had arrived from Dubai, have turned out to be
false alarms.
Portland hospital officials said health workers there are
using a higher level of protective apparel than that recommended
by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Maine hospital's response comes as medical experts,
including CDC chief Dr. Thomas Frieden, have acknowledged a need
to rethink how highly infectious diseases are handled in the
United States.
(Editing by Scott Malone, Doina Chiacu and Tom Brown)