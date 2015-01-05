WASHINGTON Jan 5 Travelers from Mali will no
longer face enhanced screening upon arrival in the United
States, U.S. officials said on Monday, in a move reflecting the
West African nation's gains over Ebola.
Starting on Tuesday, passengers from Mali will not have to
travel to the United States through five specified airports or
be subjected to additional screening or monitoring for the
virus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and
the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
Officials said the last Ebola patient in Mali tested
negative on Dec. 5, and there are no other active cases in the
country, which has seen cases of the disease as a result of the
outbreak in nearby Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Enhanced screening from travelers from those three nations
are still in effect. And anyone who traveled from Mali and
entered the United Stated before Tuesday must still be monitored
for the virus for 21 days, the period it takes for symptoms to
emerge, the statement said.
"Subsequent isolated cases of Ebola in Mali would not
automatically require reinstitution of these measures, which are
used only when there is a risk of widespread transmission,"
officials said.
U.S. officials enacted additional layers of airline
passenger screening in October as part of a stepped up effort to
stop the spread of the virus. Although the brunt of the outbreak
is centered in West Africa, the September death of a Liberian
man who fell ill in Texas rattled Americans.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and Leslie
Adler)