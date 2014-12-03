BOSTON Dec 3 A patient at Massachusetts General
Hospital has shown negative for Ebola in a preliminary test, a
day after he was admitted with some symptoms consistent with the
disease, the hospital said on Wednesday.
"The patient has, however, tested positive for malaria," the
hospital said in a statement issued on its website. It added
that more definitive testing would be conducted to completely
rule out the possibility of Ebola.
The patient was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday
afternoon and was being treated in a "specially prepared area
within the hospital," Mass General said.
Ebola has killed more than 6,000 people in West Africa since
March in the worst outbreak on record, striking hardest in
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. The United States has seen
just a handful of cases, mostly involving people who contracted
the virus overseas.
U.S. health officials on Tuesday designated 35 hospitals
around the nation as Ebola treatment centers; none were located
in Massachusetts.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis)