NEW YORK Oct 23 A New York City doctor who
worked recently with Ebola patients in West Africa and returned
to New York City tested positive for the illness on Thursday,
officials said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement at a news
conference late on Thursday, hours after the doctor was admitted
to a city hospital with symptoms, and taken into isolation.
Dr. Craig Spencer, 33, was tested at Bellevue Hospital,
where results indicated he has the disease, the mayor said.
Mindful of public concern about whether Spencer could have
infected others, Governor Andrew Cuomo told the news conference
at Bellevue that since returning to the United States earlier
this month from Guinea, Spencer had been exposed to "very few
people."
