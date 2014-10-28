WASHINGTON Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel is considering a recommendation from top military commanders to impose a "quarantine-like" 21-day monitoring period on all U.S. troops returning from Ebola response efforts in West Africa, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said Hagel has not made a final decision on the recommendation, which would require a "regimented program of 21 days of controlled, supervised monitoring," a step far more strict than guidelines recommended by civilian health authorities.

(Reporting by David Alexander and Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott)