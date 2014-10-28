(Adds Obama, Pentagon statements, background)
By David Alexander and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Oct 28 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday appeared to back more rigorous procedures for dealing
with soldiers returning from missions to Ebola-hit West African
countries, even as he criticized moves by some U.S. states to
quarantine returning civilian health workers.
Obama said that American military personnel were in a
"different situation" compared with healthcare workers. While
civilians may be discouraged from volunteering to help fight the
Ebola if they are facing quarantine on their return, troops were
sent as part of their mission and could expect such
inconveniences.
"They are already by definition if they are in the military
under more circumscribed conditions," Obama told reporters at
the White House. "We don't expect to have similar rules for our
military as we do for civilians."
The differences in approach played into a fierce debate in
the United States over how best to treat Americans who may have
come into contact with the disease when they came home from one
of the three West African countries hit by Ebola: Liberia,
Sierra Leone or Guinea.
The Pentagon said on Monday that Major General Darryl
Williams, commander of U.S. Army Africa, and 11 of his staff
were put in isolation for 21 days of monitoring after returning
from West Africa to their home base in Vicenza in northeastern
Italy.
The Army chief of staff, General Ray Odierno, ordered the
isolation not because of medical necessity but to reassure
troops and local communities that the Army was taking "all steps
necessary to protect their health," an Army statement said.
Odierno's decision went beyond Pentagon policy, which calls
for monitoring but not isolation.
The Obama administration has been seeking to dissuade U.S.
states from imposing quarantines on doctors, nurses and other
health workers returning from West Africa and has resisted
political pressure to impose travel bans on people coming from
the affected area.
EBOLA ISOLATION PROGRAM
Obama's spokesman, Josh Earnest, said an isolation program
was appopriate for the hundreds of military personnel returning
to bases across the world while a self-monitoring program was
right for the smaller number of returning healthcare workers.
Top U.S. military commanders formally recommended to Defense
Secretary Chuck Hagel on Tuesday that the Pentagon impose a
"quarantine-like" 21-day monitoring period on all U.S. military
personnel returning from Ebola response efforts in West Africa.
Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said
Hagel was considering the proposal, which would extend to all
U.S. military personnel the kind of program imposed on Williams
and his men when they left Liberia last weekend.
Kirby said Hagel was weighing a number of factors as he
considered whether to approve the tougher monitoring, including
the effect it could have on other agencies by raising fears
about whether the government was acting appropriately.
"The spillover effect (of any decision) on other agencies
and the American people certainly are on his mind. But his
primary responsibility is to take care of the Defense
Department, our troops and our families, and that's always been
foremost in his mind," Kirby said.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said most returning medical workers
should have daily monitoring but did not need to be isolated. He
called for voluntary home quarantine for those at greatest risk.
Kirby said Hagel supported the Army's decision to place
Major General Williams and his team in isolation but was still
deciding what to do about the return of future military
personnel.
Unlike civilian medical workers, the U.S. military personnel
sent to West Africa are not coming into contact with Ebola
patients but are building facilities, including Ebola treatment
units.
(Reporting by David Alexander, Phil Stewart and Steven Holland;
Editing by David Storey and Jonathan Oatis)