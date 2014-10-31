WASHINGTON Oct 31 Civilian U.S. defense
employees returning from Ebola relief work in West Africa must
undergo monitoring to ensure they are free of disease but can
choose between following civil health guidelines or the stricter
military regimen, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The decision followed an impassioned political and
scientific debate in the United States about the most
appropriate and safe precautions for returning medical and other
workers who have been helping to contain the Ebola outbreak at
its source.
The worst outbreak of the disease on record has killed
nearly 5,000 people, all but a handful in the impoverished West
African countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said
the Defense Department could not legally force civilian
employees to follow the monitoring program approved for
uniformed personnel this week but said they could voluntarily
choose that option if they wanted.
That program required troops to be isolated for 21 days
after returning to their home station, a tougher regimen than
currently required by U.S. federal health authorities.
Defense Department civilians who do not want to undergo the
military's isolation program may instead comply with guidance
issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well
as state and local health authorities, Kirby said
They would be able to return home and undertake normal work
duties and activities while monitoring their temperature and
health symptoms for 21 days, the maximum incubation period for
the Ebola virus. They could not take leave or accept temporary
duty outside their local community in that time.
Fifty-five civilian Defense Department employees are
participating in the fight against Ebola in Liberia, Kirby said.
The Pentagon has 1,193 personnel in West Africa on the Ebola
mission, many of them engineers and workers building treatment
centers. Of that number, 1,073 are in Liberia and the rest in
Senegal providing logistics support.
The Pentagon said military personnel only briefly in
Ebola-affected countries, such as air crews taking supplies to
the airport, would not have to undergo the 21-day isolation
regimen but would have to self-monitor for 21 days.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch and is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and is not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
Ebola is not airborne.
