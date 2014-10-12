(Repeats story from earlier Sunday, no changes to text)
By Phil Stewart
Oct 12 At Fort Campbell in Kentucky, spouses of
U.S. soldiers headed to Liberia seem to be lingering just a bit
longer than usual after pre-deployment briefings, hungry for
information about Ebola.
For these families, the virus is raising a different kind of
anxiety than the one they have weathered during 13 years of
ground war in Afghanistan and Iraq. They want to know how the
military can keep soldiers safe from the epidemic, a new
addition to the Army's long list of threats.
"Ebola is a different problem set that the division hasn't
(faced) before," said Major General Gary Volesky, who will soon
head to Liberia along with soldiers from the 101st Airborne
Division.
There are already more than 350 U.S. troops on the ground in
West Africa, mostly in Liberia, including a handful from the
101st. That number is set to grow exponentially in the coming
weeks as the military races to expand Liberia's infrastructure
so it can battle Ebola.
The military has already stood up a headquarters in
Liberia's capital, Monrovia, and hopes to have a 25-bed field
hospital up and running by the middle of this month. It also
aims to quickly build up to 17 Ebola treatment units.
Volesky said he has seen more of what he called "stay behind
dialogue" after these pre-deployment briefings, something he
encourages.
The message at Fort Campbell and at American military bases
elsewhere is that the threat from Ebola is manageable. With the
right precautions, the risk is low. U.S. soldiers certainly will
not be treating sick Liberians and, if all goes according to
plan, they will not interact with them either.
But there is still concern among military families. That is
something U.S. forces on the ground say they are wrestling with,
even as they report feeling relatively safe from infection.
"I have two kids ... Of course they're worrying about their
dad," Lieutenant Colonel Scott Sendmeyer, the chief engineer now
in Monrovia, told Reuters by phone.
"At the same time, I've shared the training that I've
received with my family ... That's the way I (relieve) them of
their fears."
The hemorrhagic fever, which has no proven cure, has killed
more than 4,000 people in West Africa since an outbreak that
began in March. More than half the dead have been in Liberia,
where the healthcare system is still reeling from a devastating
1989-2003 civil war.
SAFETY TRAINING
The risks of failing to contain Ebola in West Africa have
come into sharp focus in the United States after the first
patient diagnosed with the disease on U.S. soil, Thomas Eric
Duncan, died on Wednesday.
As the Ebola threat evolves, the Pentagon has acknowledged
the size and duration of the mission in West Africa could too.
Deployments might even top the current projection of nearly
4,000, an increase from an earlier estimate of around 3,000.
To operate safely in Monrovia and beyond, the Army is giving
soldiers safety training, including a course for 150 soldiers on
Thursday at Fort Campbell.
The group of soldiers carefully listened to instructors from
the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases,
who spelled out the dangerous of Ebola, which kills nearly half
of the people it infects.
Captain Alex Willard, who was undergoing the training, said
the West Africa mission was far different than the kinds of
operations in Iraq and Afghanistan than many in the 101st
"probably are more comfortable with."
