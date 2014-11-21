BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets Q2 2017 dividend of $0.52 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 20 A patient who recently returned to Missouri from West Africa and arrived at a hospital near St. Louis with a fever has tested negative initially for the Ebola virus, Mercy Jefferson Hospital said Thursday in a statement.
The woman will be kept in isolation at the hospital in Crystal City, Missouri, and remain under monitoring as a precaution while she is tested for other possible illnesses including flu and malaria, the hospital said in a statement. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Theranos - Tender offer recapitalizing major shareholders scheduled to close May 15