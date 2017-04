Neighboring people watch a man in a hazardous material suit work on cleaning the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. health officials said on Tuesday they are monitoring 76 people who may have come into contact with Ebola patient Thomas Duncan after he was hospitalized in Dallas.

The additional monitoring followed confirmation that a nurse caring for Duncan became infected with the deadly virus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control had already been tracking 48 people who may have had direct or indirect contact with Duncan before he was admitted to the hospital.

(Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)