Oct 5 A Nebraska hospital is preparing for the
expected arrival of an Ebola patient who contracted the disease
in Liberia, a spokesman said on Sunday.
Nebraska Medical Center spokesman Taylor Wilson declined to
name the patient, who he said was a male U.S. citizen expected
to be admitted on Monday.
Fox TV in Boston has reported that Ashoka Mukpo, a freelance
cameraman working for NBC who contracted Ebola in Liberia, is
expected back in the United States on Sunday and will be treated
at the Nebraska hospital.
The Nebraska hospital last month treated and released Dr.
Rick Sacra, an American missionary who also contracted Ebola in
Liberia.
Sacra was admitted to a Massachusetts hospital on Saturday
for a likely respiratory infection that is not believed to be a
recurrence of the disease, hospital officials there said.
The Ebola outbreak has killed at least 3,300 people in West
Africa.
