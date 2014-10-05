Oct 5 A Nebraska hospital is preparing for the expected arrival of an Ebola patient who contracted the disease in Liberia, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Nebraska Medical Center spokesman Taylor Wilson declined to name the patient, who he said was a male U.S. citizen expected to be admitted on Monday.

Fox TV in Boston has reported that Ashoka Mukpo, a freelance cameraman working for NBC who contracted Ebola in Liberia, is expected back in the United States on Sunday and will be treated at the Nebraska hospital.

The Nebraska hospital last month treated and released Dr. Rick Sacra, an American missionary who also contracted Ebola in Liberia.

Sacra was admitted to a Massachusetts hospital on Saturday for a likely respiratory infection that is not believed to be a recurrence of the disease, hospital officials there said.

The Ebola outbreak has killed at least 3,300 people in West Africa. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Alison Williams)