Oct 5 A Nebraska hospital is preparing for the
expected arrival of an Ebola patient who contracted the disease
in Liberia, a spokesman said on Sunday.
Nebraska Medical Center spokesman Taylor Wilson would only
identify the patient as a male U.S. citizen expected to arrive
on Monday.
But the father of Ashoka Mukpo, a freelance NBC cameraman
who contracted Ebola in Liberia, told Reuters on Friday that his
son was going to Nebraska for treatment.
The Nebraska hospital last month treated and released Dr.
Rick Sacra, an American missionary who also contracted Ebola in
Liberia.
Sacra was admitted to a Massachusetts hospital on Saturday
for a likely respiratory infection that is not believed to be a
recurrence of the disease, hospital officials there said.
The Ebola outbreak has killed at least 3,300 people in West
Africa.
