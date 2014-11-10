NEW YORK Nov 10 A New York doctor who was diagnosed with Ebola after working with patients in West Africa will be released on Tuesday from a hospital where he has been treated for the disease, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with his treatment.

Dr. Craig Spencer, 33, had been held in isolation in New York's Bellevue Hospital since he was diagnosed with Ebola on Oct. 23, after working with patients in Guinea with Médecins Sans Frontières.

Officials at Bellevue declined to confirm or deny the report and New York City Health Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Spencer's diagnosis followed trips on the subway to eat out and go bowling with friends, provoking alarm about the possible spread of the virus in New York City.

Ebola has killed almost 5,000 people out of more than 13,000 infected since it broke out in West Africa earlier this year, according to the World Health Organization. The bulk of the cases and deaths have come in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by Scott Malone)