NEW YORK Nov 11 A doctor's expected hospital
discharge on Tuesday after weeks of isolation treatment for
Ebola was cheered by New Yorkers - from City Hall to the Harlem
apartment building where he lives.
The release of Dr. Craig Spencer, 33, who worked with Ebola
patients in Guinea and had been held at Bellevue Hospital Center
since he was diagnosed with the virus on Oct. 23, will mean no
one in the United States is being treated for the disease,
according to media reports.
Spencer was to appear at a news conference Tuesday morning
and make a statement after his release, the hospital said.
Spencer, who traveled to West Africa with Doctors Without
Borders, will be joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city
officials and Bellevue staff, the hospital said.
Spencer's diagnosis followed trips on the subway to eat out
and go bowling with friends, provoking public alarm about the
possible spread of the virus in the city.
Neighbors who have not seen Spencer since he was
hospitalized three weeks ago said they were happy to hear he may
be headed home soon.
"I'm glad to hear he's well enough for that to happen," one
woman told NY1 television.
"The building's been through a lot and I'm sure they have
been through more," she said, referring to Spencer's fiancée,
who was quarantined in the apartment until recently.
Ebola has killed more than 4,950 people since it broke out
in West Africa earlier this year, according to the World Health
Organization. The bulk of the cases and deaths have come in
Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
In North Carolina, health officials said on Monday a
missionary, Dr. John Fankhauser, 52, of Ventura, California, was
deemed to be at "some risk" for developing the disease after
returning from Liberia and had been placed under a 21-day
quarantine.
There has been only one Ebola death in the United States -
Thomas Eric Duncan, who contracted the disease in his native
Liberia and died in Dallas, where he had gone to visit.
In Maine, nurse Kaci Hickox, who treated Ebola patients in
West Africa and publicly fought quarantine orders in New Jersey
and Maine after returning to the United States last month,
planned to move from her Fort Kent home after her quarantine
expired on Monday, according to local media.
On Sunday, CBS said that "60 Minutes" reporter Lara Logan
and her colleagues had quarantined themselves in a hotel in
South Africa after producing a report on an Ebola clinic in
Liberia.
Medical experts say Ebola can be transmitted only through
the bodily fluid of a person who is exhibiting symptoms.
