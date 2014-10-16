(Adds list of hospitals, paragraph 8, details)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK Oct 16 New York state is running
surprise drills to prepare hospitals for possible Ebola patients
and has designated eight medical centers to treat any cases of
the disease diagnosed in the state, the governor said on
Thursday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said authorities were erring on the
side on caution in their preparations, and that the public's
"anxiety is higher than the probability" of an Ebola outbreak in
New York.
Even so, the governor said during a news conference, he
would not be surprised if a case cropped up in New York, given
the high number of people who visit or travel through the state.
All hospitals in New York are being trained to recognize
potential Ebola cases in their emergency rooms and to respond
appropriately, said Howard Zucker, New York state's acting
health commissioner, at the same news conference.
On Oct. 21, the state Department of Health will hold an
Ebola education session for healthcare workers, including
hands-on demonstrations on wearing and removing protective
equipment, at New York City's Javits Center.
In addition to the unannounced drills at hospitals, New York
will expand the tests to college campuses, subways and mass
transit areas.
The eight hospitals that will handle all patients diagnosed
with Ebola in New York are setting up isolation units, according
to a press release. The state may designate additional hospitals
later.
The current list is:
* Mt. Sinai in Manhattan
* New York Presbyterian in Manhattan
* Bellevue in Manhattan
* Montefiore in the Bronx
* North Shore/LIJ Health System in Nassau County
* Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse
* University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester
* Stony Brook University Hospital on Long Island
Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian national who was the first
patient diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, died on Oct.
8 in Dallas. Two nurses who cared for him at Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital have since been diagnosed with the
disease.
The Dallas hospital has come under fire for failing to
diagnose Duncan promptly and failing to protect the nurses.
