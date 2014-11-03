Nov 3 Officials in North Carolina were monitoring and testing a patient who arrived in the United States last week from Liberia for Ebola, health authorities said on Sunday.

"The individual did not have any symptoms upon arrival," the state's Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement. It said the person had developed a fever on Nov. 2, a day after arriving in North Carolina but does not have any additional symptoms, and also had no known exposure to Ebola in Liberia.

The patient will be evaluated for possible causes of fever, including testing for Ebola, the statement said. (Reporting by Chris Michaud)