ATLANTA Oct 28 Smiling and looking vibrant, the
second of two nurses infected while treating the first Ebola
patient in the United States was released from an Atlanta
hospital and flew home to Dallas on Tuesday, declared free of
the deadly virus.
"I'm so grateful to be well," Amber Vinson, 29, told
reporters at Emory University Hospital before hugging the
doctors and nurses who had treated her since her Oct. 15
arrival. "And first and foremost I want to thank God."
During an appearance on the White House South Lawn to talk
about the U.S. response to Ebola, Obama said he had spoken with
Vinson by telephone and that she is "doing well."
The hospital declared Vinson virus-free on Friday, but she
spent four more days in the facility before being discharged.
"While this is a day for celebration and gratitude, I ask
that we not lose focus on the thousands of families who continue
to labor under the burden of this disease in West Africa," said
Vinson, smiling broadly and looking vibrant.
Vinson then took a private flight from Atlanta to Dallas but
did not speak to reporters upon arrival at the airport, Love
Field.
The infections of the nurses in a Dallas hospital at the
beginning of October illustrated the initial lack of
preparedness in the U.S. public health system to deal safely
with Ebola, which has killed about 5,000 people in three
impoverished West African countries - Liberia, Guinea and Sierra
Leone - and raised fears of a wider outbreak.
The other nurse who worked at Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital in Dallas, Nina Pham, 26, was declared virus-free on
Friday, left the Maryland hospital where she had been treated
and immediately met with Obama in the White House Oval Office.
Vinson is the fourth patient successfully treated for Ebola
at Emory's hospital.
Vinson and Pham treated Liberian Thomas Eric Duncan, who had
traveled to Dallas in late September. He was the first patient
diagnosed with Ebola in the United States. He died on Oct. 8.
"After a rigorous course of treatment and thorough testing,
we have determined that Miss Vinson has recovered from her
infection with Ebola virus and that she can return to her
family, to the community and to her life without any concerns
about transmitting this virus to any other individuals," Emory
University Hospital's Dr. Bruce Ribner told reporters.
Ribner added, "We all recognize that there is a lot of
anxiety, and that is understandable. But the American healthcare
system has been successfully able to treat patients with the
Ebola virus."
Ribner said a great deal has been learned by Emory's team
after treating the four patients with Ebola, particularly
concerning things such as fluid and electrolyte management.
He said there is now a changed mindset on how aggressive
care providers can be in treating Ebola patients. The general
belief had been that patients who were ill enough to require a
ventilator or dialysis were likely to die and so those
treatments were not worthwhile, he said.
"That is certainly not the case," Ribner said. "I think we
have changed the algorithm for how aggressive we are going to be
willing to be in the care of patients with Ebola virus disease."
Emory's Ribner also weighed in on the debate over state
policies such as those in New York and New Jersey that force
medical workers returning after treating Ebola patients in West
Africa into a 21-day quarantine. He said states must do "a very
delicate balancing act" as they decide whether to quarantine the
returning healthcare workers, but "we must not let fear get in
the way."
