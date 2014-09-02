WASHINGTON, Sept 2 President Barack Obama has
been briefed by top U.S. health officials about the ongoing
Ebola outbreak in Africa, the White House said on Tuesday.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, in a briefing with
reporters, said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Director Tom Frieden has been providing regular updates on the
CDC's effort to help deal with the epidemic.
Earlier on Tuesday, the CDC cautioned that the outbreak is
threatening the stability of affected and neighboring countries
in West Africa and urgent action is needed to bring it under
control.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech)