WASHINGTON Oct 28 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday that health workers volunteering to help treat Ebola
patients in West Africa should be applauded and he warned that
government quarantine policies should not discourage their work
needed to help contain the disease.
Obama spoke for the first time since governors in New York
and New Jersey ordered the quarantining of health workers
returning from West Africa, rules that goes beyond federal
guidelines.
He said U.S. officials need to be guided by science rather
than fears.
