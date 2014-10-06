(Adds quotes)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Oct 6 President Barack Obama said on
Monday his administration was working on additional protocols
for screening airplane passengers to identify people who might
have Ebola and would step up efforts to make medical
professionals aware of what to do if they encounter a case.
Obama made the disclosure after meeting top administration
officials involved in attempting to prevent an outbreak of Ebola
in the United States.
After a series of missteps involving the handling of a man
who arrived in Dallas from Liberia with Ebola, Obama said "we
have learned lessons in terms of what happened in Dallas."
"We don't have a lot of margin for error," he said. The
president told reporters the chance of an outbreak in the United
States was "extremely low" but that there was not a large margin
for error.
The White House is so far not considering a travel ban from
West Africa, but Obama made clear that some steps were being
pondered to bolster U.S. defenses against Ebola.
He said officials were working on additional protocols for
screening air passengers to identify people who have the deadly
virus, which has been blamed for hundreds of deaths in West
Africa.
Obama said it is important to make sure health workers are
informed.
"But we're also going to be working on protocols to do
additional passenger screening, both at the source and here in
the United States," he said.
Obama said he also planned to step up pressure on large
countries, which he did not identify by name, to contribute aid
to West African nations struggling to contain the worst outbreak
of Ebola on record.
"The good news is that it's not an airborne disease. We know
what has to be done and we have the medical infrastructure to do
it. But this is an extraordinarily virulent disease when you
don't follow the best protocols," he said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by
Peter Cooney and Jonathan Oatis)