WASHINGTON Oct 13 President Barack Obama will meet with senior U.S. government officials on Monday for an update on the response to the Ebola case in Dallas and "broader efforts to ensure the preparedness of our national health infrastructure," the White House said.

The meeting will take place in the Oval Office at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), it said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)