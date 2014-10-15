WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. President Barack Obama abruptly postponed a political trip he was to make on Wednesday to stay at the White House to convene a high-level meeting about the Ebola outbreak.

The White House said Obama's trip to New Jersey and Connecticut has been postponed.

"Later this afternoon, the president will convene a meeting at the White House of his team coordinating the government's response to the Ebola outbreak," spokesman Josh Earnest said.

(Reporting By Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)