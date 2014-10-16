CLEVELAND Oct 16 Seven people who had confirmed
contact with the second Texas nurse diagnosed with Ebola during
her visit to Ohio over the weekend are in voluntary quarantine
and have not shown symptoms of the virus, county public health
officials said on Thursday.
Amber Vinson, 29, had limited contacts outside family after
flying into the Cleveland area on Friday and returning to Dallas
on Monday, a day before she was diagnosed with Ebola, though she
did visit a retail establishment, officials said.
"All identified persons that had contact with the visiting
nurse have been contacted, are being monitored, and have no
symptoms," Dr. Marguerite Erme, medical director for Summit
County, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by David Bailey)