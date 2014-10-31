WASHINGTON Oct 31 The confrontation between the
state of Maine and a nurse who treated Ebola patients in Sierra
Leone heated up on Friday when a judge issued a temporary order
enforcing a quarantine after she defied state officials and took
a bike ride.
The order from Charles LaVerdiere, chief judge of the Maine
District Court, instructs nurse Kaci Hickox to submit to "direct
active monitoring," and "not to be present in public places"
like shopping centers, movie theaters or workplaces except to
receive necessary healthcare.
The temporary order permits her to engage in what the judge
called "non-congregate public activities" like walking or
jogging in the park but instructs her to maintain a 3-foot (1
meter) distance from other people.
The quarantine confrontation between Hickox and Maine has
become the focal point of a struggle between several U.S. states
opting for stringent measures to guard against Ebola and a
federal government wary of discouraging potential medical
volunteers to fight the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
(Reporting by Will Dunham)