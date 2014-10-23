WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security (DHS), which protects sites ranging from land
borders and airports to the White House, may not be able to
maintain operations in a pandemic due to inadequate supplies of
protective gear and drugs for its staff, according to a
government report on Thursday.
An audit, conducted by the DHS Office of Inspector General
(OIG) and posted on a congressional website, said the sprawling
bureaucracy has bought more than $16 million of gear and
anti-viral drugs since 2006, often without determining how much
it needed or keeping track of where supplies were stored.
The report was released ahead of a House of Representatives
committee hearing, scheduled for Friday, to examine the Obama
administration's response to the Ebola outbreak that has killed
at least 4,877 people, mainly in West Africa, and infected two
Texas healthcare workers since arriving on U.S. soil last month.
The OIG report, which was completed in August, has no direct
bearing on the government response to Ebola, a virus that public
health officials say poses no major health threat to the United
States. But it underscores the need for adequate preparedness at
a time of elevated public anxiety about deadly contagion.
"The department may not be able to provide pandemic
preparedness supplies that are adequate to continue operations
during a pandemic," DHS Inspector General John Roth said in
written testimony submitted along with the audit report to the
House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the panel
conducting Friday's hearing.
"DHS did not really know how much protective equipment it
had on hand or where the equipment was being stored," he added.
"The department's entire respirator stockpile has reached, or
soon will reach, the manufacturer's date of guaranteed
usability."
About one-quarter million courses of antiviral drugs were
purchased before the department determined its need for the
medication. More than 30,000 are now being recalled for safety
or efficacy concerns, while hundreds more were reported
destroyed but remained intact, according to the auditors.
DHS purchased the protective stockpiles to protect its own
staff to maintain the operations of agencies including the
Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S.
Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs
Enforcement.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)