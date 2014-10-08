WASHINGTON Oct 8 Travelers arriving in the United Stated from Ebola-striken Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea will face mandatory screening measures for the deadly virus as soon as this weekend, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The additional screening could also be extended to passengers from other nations struggling with the outbreak, CNN reported, citing the U.S. government.

Countries in West Africa, where the deadly Ebola outbreak is centered, are already supposed to screen passengers before they are allowed to depart. But, under the new measures, such travelers will also have to answer questions and have their temperature taken with a hand-held scanner once they arrive in the United States, CNN said.