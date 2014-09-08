Sept 8 Another Ebola patient is coming to the United States for treatment at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, hospital officials said on Monday.

The patient is expected to arrive on Tuesday morning by air ambulance from West Africa, officials said in a statement, and will be treated in the same isolation unit as two previous patients with the virus, who have been discharged from the hospital. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; Editing by Eric Beech)